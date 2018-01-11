What’s Going Around: Flu cases continue to spread across Midstate

UPMC Pinnacle’s Heritage Pediatrics in Camp Hill is still seeing a stomach virus going around with vomiting and diarrhea. Even though people refer to it as the stomach “flu,” it is actually not the flu.

Cases of the actual flu are also starting to show up and give patients more fevers, body aches and chills.

“With influenza, most people can barely get out of bed,” said Dr. Kathleen Zimmerman. “Respiratory symptoms with congestion and coughing are also significant with influenza.”

Influenza spreads very quickly and easily in the air and is especially dangerous for children, elderly, and those with lung and heart diseases.

“If you have a fever, stay home,” Zimmerman said. “Don’t go to work or school.”

It was another “very sick” week at Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics. There has been no letup in viral colds and therefore the cases of sinusitis and ear infections that stem from those colds.

In infants and toddlers, they have seen bronchiolitis in higher numbers this last week.

In older toddlers, we have continued to see moderate numbers of croup cases.

Sore throats are also very prevalent in all age groups. Fever is frequently a component of all of these illnesses.

The flu is on the rise at Roseville as well. All confirmed cases in the office so far have been Influenza strain A, which is not responding well to this year’s vaccine.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice on fevers:

“Fevers are a tool of the immune system in the fight against a virus or bacteria. While they make the child feel sick, the fever itself is not dangerous.

Fever in a baby younger than eight weeks old is an emergency; not because of the temperature but because it indicates an infection that the baby likely cannot fight with an immature immune system. For any fever in a baby younger than eight weeks, immediately call the doctor.

A fever in a baby younger than two years old is 100.4 degrees or higher. For children older than two, the threshold for a true fever is 100.8 degrees.

It’s OK to not treat a fever. If your child is willing to drink and stay hydrated and is alert, it’s perfectly fine to let them have a fever. We treat fevers with Tylenol or ibuprofen to give the child comfort, not because a fever is dangerous.

The number of degrees is not concerning in kids like it is in adults. A child’s body is perfectly capable of handling a 103-degree fever without a problem. Adults, on the other hand, would be very sick. So it’s about what your child looks like, not the number of degrees of their fever.

The most accurate way to test a temperature in young toddlers and infants is rectally. In older kids, the armpit or under the tongue is accurate. If done correctly, there is NO need to add a degree to the reading on the thermometer. It should be accurate.

It’s normal for a child to have one to four days of fever with the typical viral cold. Any fever lasting more than four consecutive days, however, should be evaluated by a physician.

The immune system usually doesn’t need more than four days to beat a virus. However, even after a virus is dead, the child will continue having a runny nose and cough for a few days longer as the body gets rid of the accumulated mucous. As long as the fever stops after four days and the child is hydrated, it’s okay to continue to monitor symptoms at home. If the runny nose shows no improvement at all after 10 days, an evaluation by a physician is warranted.”

This week, WellSpan Medical Group providers continue to see flu cases, cases of a viral gastrointestinal illness as well as cold-induced asthma and bronchitis.

As a reminder, those seeking care for respiratory illnesses at any WellSpan care site, such as primary or urgent care locations or hospitals, are encouraged to adhere to respiratory etiquette practices. Techniques such as coughing into the inside of your elbow, frequent handwashing with antibacterial soaps for 20 to 30 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, such as Purell, are recommended to help prevent the spread of illness in public and at home.

Those affected by the viral gastrointestinal illness should stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids. If symptoms do not improve after two days, WellSpan Medical Group providers recommend seeking medical care.

The pediatricians of Penn State Children’s Hospital have seen a slight uptick in the number of flu cases, consistent with the growth in flu being seen across Pennsylvania. They’re also still seeing a number of upper respiratory viruses, including bronchiolitis in infants and toddlers. On the plus side, they’re seeing fewer stomach viruses.