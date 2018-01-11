The Latest: NAACP, ACLU protest Trump remark about Africa

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump, Congress and immigration (all times local):

9 p.m.

President Donald Trump’s profane comment about Africa is drawing furious reactions from civil rights organizations.

The NAACP is accusing Trump of “lowbrow, callous and unfiltered racism.”

A statement released Thursday evening by the organization says Trump’s “decision to use profanity to describe African, Central American and Caribbean countries is not only a low mark for this president, it is a low point for our nation.”

The American Civil Liberties Union says Trump “has been consistently honest about the white nationalism behind his immigration policies.”

Lorella Praeli, the ACLU’s director of immigration policy, says Trump’s comments were “directly contrary to the decision Congress made in 1965 to do away with the racist per-country quotas of the past.”

Trump referred to “s***hole countries” in Africa during a meeting Thursday on immigration.