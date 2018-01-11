Temperatures rise as rain moves in tonight through early Saturday

Today will bring more clouds as temperatures warm into the mid 40s. Some backyards could even make it into the lower 50s later this afternoon. The mild air comes despite the overcast skies and some patchy drizzle possible later today. Scattered showers and steadier rain arrives after sunset, toward evening. Tonight will be rainy and mild as temperatures continue to climb into the 50s. Areas of fog will be likely overnight too.

Tomorrow will feature periods of rain, some of it heavy, with temperatures near 60 degrees. It will be a spring-like way to close out the work week! A grand total of 1-2″ of rain seems likely through early Saturday morning across the Midstate, with even more rain possible north and west of Harrisburg. Although most bodies of water should be able to handle this amount of rain, there are two things to be concerned about. Small streams and creeks could rise if the rainfall exceeds expectations moving into Saturday morning. Also, without much snow cover, the rivers should be fine…except for the potential for ice jams thanks to the warming conditions today and Friday. Ice jams are unpredictable and will need to be monitored over the next couple of days. Short of those concerns, flooding seems like a low probability at this time. The next main headline will be the return of arctic air. Temperatures tumble from 60 degrees tomorrow back into the 30s for Saturday. By Sunday and early next week, highs return to the 20s with some light snow possible again by next Tuesday. Stay tuned…we will keep you updated as the forecast provides lots of activity over the coming days!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara