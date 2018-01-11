Senators say bill would improve SERT response times

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Pennsylvania senators have reintroduced legislation that would allow police officers who serve on Special Emergency Response Teams to use flashing lights and sirens on their private vehicles.

Senate Bill 1015 would allow off-duty officers to use lights and sirens when responding to incidents such as kidnappings and hostage negotiations.

State Sens. Scott Martin and Ryan Aument, both Lancaster County Republicans, said very few members of SERT teams have access to police vehicles when they are off-duty. They said using lights and sirens would not only help team members respond quicker to emergencies but also ensure they get there safely.

Similar legislation passed the Senate unanimously in the previous legislative session.