Pa. Farm Show: Thursday celebrates milk, military members

The Pa. Farm Show continues Thursday with a nod to milk producers and military members.

Daybreak’s James Crummel and Amanda Peterson spent the morning at the show, highlighting the dairy cow section and showing viewers how the milk gets from cow to cup.

They also highlighted the Army/Navy cook-off, the main event of Military Appreciation Day. James and Ali Lanyon will participate in the cook-off for the third year in a row, partnered with Team Army. The Iron-Chef-style event begins at 1p.m. on the Pa. Preferred Culinary Connection stage.

Watch the videos to learn more.