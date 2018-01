LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Carlisle man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in her Lancaster home.

Joshua West, 24, was convicted Wednesday in Lancaster County Court of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and three other felony counts, the district attorney’s office said.

Prosecutors said West assaulted the woman in February 2016 as she slept in her College Avenue home.

He will be sentenced after a background check is completed in a couple months.