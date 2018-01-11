Inmate charged with toddler assault in York County killed at SCI Somerset

SOMERSET, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania prison inmate has been charged with criminal homicide in the death of his cellmate.

State police said 25-year-old Joshua Perry was found dead Tuesday under the bed in his cell in State Correctional Institution-Somerset.

Troopers said he had his hands tied behind his back and a sheet around his neck and died of apparent blunt-force trauma.

Twenty-five-year-old Dale Wakefield is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and assault by prisoner.

Perry was serving a 5½- to 11-year term on aggravated assault and child endangerment convictions in York County in connection with injuries to a former girlfriend’s toddler.

Wakefield is serving a life term without parole in the 2013 stabbing death of a homeless veteran near a suburban Philadelphia train station. Court documents don’t list a defense attorney.