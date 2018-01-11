Harrisburg company launching startup program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County business is investing in aspiring entrepreneurs, hoping to spur new business in the Midstate.

Design and engineering company Andculture is starting a new program called Catamaran. It gives entrepreneurs space and resources needed to grow their businesses.

“Let’s keep people here and make it an even more vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem,” program director Laura McAteer said.

The company will mentor three startups. The first is a delivery service that will send dads activities to do with their kids. The second entrepreneur is looking to help families by creating a digital scrapbook for dementia patients. The third business wants to create an online platform to teach high school students entrepreneurship.

“We really had a lot of heart to heart conversations with folks. It wasn’t like this mathematical rubric; it was who can we serve the best,” McAteer said.

The program lasts three months. Catamaran will select another three startups for the program later this year.