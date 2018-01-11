GOP leader in Pennsylvania lauds ruling keeping district map

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Republican leader of the Pennsylvania state Senate is applauding a ruling that leaves in place the state’s congressional district map.

State Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati calls Wednesday’s ruling “another affirmation” that the map is constitutional.

He says challenges to the state’s congressional maps should have been put on hold, pending the outcome of a case on political gerrymandering being decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a 2-1 ruling, judges rejected an argument from a group of Democratic voters that politics should not be considered at all when congressional districts are drawn.