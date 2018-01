YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Columbia Gas has finished repairs after a natural gas leak forced people out of six city homes Thursday morning.

The utility said the leak was underground and went into the homes in the 100 block of Willis Lane.

A resident smelled it and called 911.

“If you smell natural gas, call 911 and report it. Get out, and go to a safe place,” Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Rose said.

Affected residents are allowed to return to their homes. No injuries were reported.