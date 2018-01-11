Ford says some Rangers should be parked due to air bag death

DETROIT (AP) – Ford is telling owners of about 2,900 2006 Ranger pickups to park them after discovering that a man was killed in a wreck involving an exploding Takata air bag inflator.

The death occurred July 1 in West Virginia. It’s the second involving a Ranger and the 21st worldwide due to the faulty air bags.

Takata inflators can explode with too much force, blowing apart a metal canister and spewing shrapnel. The problem touched off the largest string of auto recalls in U.S. history and forced Takata into bankruptcy.

Ford issued a new recall for the 2,900 Rangers because their inflators were made the same day as one involved in a 2016 crash that killed a South Carolina man.

The company will make repairs at homes or tow trucks to dealers.