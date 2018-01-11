Death toll from California mudslide rises to 17

MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 17 are missing.

The death toll rose Wednesday as searchers pulled two more bodies from the inundated area in the Santa Barbara County enclave of Montecito.

Flash floods there on Tuesday swept immense amounts of mud, water and debris down from foothills that were stripped of brush by the recent Thomas wildfire.

Authorities say at least 100 homes have been destroyed.

Hundreds of firefighters and others are hunting through the mud and wreckage. Three people were rescued Wednesday and authorities say about 75 percent of the devastated area has been searched.