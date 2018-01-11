Camp Hill to begin planning revitalization

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Camp Hill Borough Council is giving the green light to a downtown improvement plan that will highlight 17th to 24th Street.

“If they can keep the hometown feel, that would be amazing,” borough resident Rebecca Earhart said.

Planning is in the beginning stages. Council members say they want to improve landscaping like trees and bushes, lights, and borough signs.

“Next month will be my 11 year anniversary,” said Mike Rhayem, owner of Cedars Restaurant and Lebanese Cuisine.

He loves working but said it’s time for a change.

“It’s still the same thing. Eleven years and nothing has changed” he said.

“Sometimes they say it looks a little cluttered, different signs and things like that,” said Shanna Warren, owner of the Moxy, A Beauty Retreat salon. “I think if they could [make these changes happen], it’s a step in the right direction”.

Borough manager Pat Dennis said the changes will help define exactly when visitors enter and exit the downtown district. Council members are hoping to continue positive improvement for residents and draw in outside visitors.

“The more we can come together as small business owners, we can grow that even more and bring more people out to support us,” Warren said

Council members said the changes would be paid for by the borough. Council hopes to have the plan complete in six months and begin renovations by early 2019.

You can find a link to the plan here.