Camp Hill police sergeant to serve as acting chief

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) Camp Hill Borough Council appointed an acting police chief.

At meeting Wednesday night, council passed a motion to appoint Sergeant John Kidman as acting chief until a formal hire is made.

Kidman is taking over for former Chief Doug Hockenberry.

Hockenberry resigned last month following a DUI charge.

State Police said he was driving with a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit when he crashed his car in Perry County in November.

Earlier this month, Hockenberry was admitted in the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program after pleading guilty to a summary traffic offense of disregarding traffic lanes, according to court records.

A district judge dismissed the other charges, including summary counts of careless driving and failure to notify police of an accident.

A seven person committee will recommend a new police chief to council.