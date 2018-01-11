Annual basketball tournament continues to raise money to help families deal with loss of loved ones

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dunks for Drew basketball tournament is in its eleventh year. The event raises money for the Drew Michael Taylor Foundation.

The tournament is in memory of Drew Michael Taylor who was killed in a car accident when he was just 3 years old. Marcie Taylor says

her son is gone, but will never be forgotten. “From the time he died, I knew his three years would not be enough,” said Taylor, “I knew he had to continue to make an

impact on this world” The foundation funds free grief counseling services for families in Shippensburg and the surrounding region.

Taylor says they provide counseling services at Shippensburg University and other locations, including The Center for Grieving Families in the downtown area. “We can now

offer services throughout the year,” said Taylor, “We have adult groups meeting and workshops for children.”

Taylor says they are working with more families who have lost loved ones to drug overdoses. “We are seeing more children who have lost one or both parents,” said Taylor, “We

are doing what we can to help them deal with their feelings.”

Dunks for Drew is a quadruple header basketball tournament that will take place on Saturday, January 13 at Chambersburg Area Sr. High School. This years event will feature boys and girls varsity teams from high schools in the region (Chambersburg, Shippensburg, Greencastle-Antrim and Mechanicsburg). Admission is $5 – no passes are accepted. Money raised will fund the foundation’s grief education and support programs. Games will be held at 2:30, 4:00, 6 and 7:30 p.m.