American Trauma Society: Safety on the Slopes!

By Published:

The American Trauma Society, Pennsylvania Division is a nonprofit organization committed to preventing traumatic injuries and death through education.  They provide educational presentations and materials on a variety of trauma prevention topics.  All presentations and materials are provided free of charge to any organization, school, business or community group in Pennsylvania.

Head injury is common in the higher speed winter sports.  ATSPA wants to inform individuals about the dangers, including head injuries, of not wearing a helmet when participating.

