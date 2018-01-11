4 broke into Columbia pharmacy, stole drugs

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for four people who stole prescription drugs from a Lancaster County pharmacy.

Columbia police said a burglar alarm went off at The Medicine Shoppe on Lancaster Avenue around 1:40 a.m. and officers arrived to find a broken plate glass window at the front of the store.

Surveillance video shows the group entering the store through the broken window and taking the drugs. They fled in a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a Jeep Grand Cherokee, police said.

Anyone who finds discarded containers, white paper packages, or plastic bins with Medicine Shoppe labeling should call Columbia police at 717-684-7735.