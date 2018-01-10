Woman critical after stabbing in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police are investigating a stabbing that critically injured a young woman.

Officers were called to the area of South 14th and Swatara streets on Wednesday around 6 a.m. and found the adult woman with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police did not release the woman’s name or age. They said the investigation is ongoing, but there does not appear to be a danger to the public stemming from the incident.

Anyone with information should call Harrisburg police at 717-255-6516 or 717-558-6900 and ask for a detective.