Wolf turns to disaster emergency to deal with opioid crisis

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s governor is hoping a declaration of disaster emergency will provide additional tools to help the state respond to its opioid addiction crisis.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday was preparing to issue the order that’s normally put in place because of weather emergencies.

His aides say seven other states have taken similar actions to address the opioid problem.

Wolf’s move will set up a command center at the state’s emergency management headquarters in Harrisburg and provide wider access to the prescription drug monitoring program.

It also will let emergency responders leave the overdose antidote naloxone behind when responding to a call for help, and make it easier for medical professionals to get people into treatment more quickly.

Pennsylvania suffered more than 4,600 fatal overdoses in 2016.