UPMC Pinnacle Hospital to open August 2019 and neighbors reaction

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Today UPMC Pinnacle representatives said they’re in the process of improving health care in York County by building a new hospital set to open August 2019.

The Senior Project Manager, Paul Keyes, said construction on the 120 acres of land started September 2017. The hospital will replace the current Memorial Hospital in York County. The new hospital will hold 102 beds, similar to the number of patients the current hospital can house but officials say this will be a better experience. “We have a more robust outpatient setting, more licensed meds, private room environments” said Senior Vice President of facilities for UPMC Paul Toburen.

Toburen said they’re adding a facility comparable to a NICU which the old facility doesn’t have. They are also adding three cardiovascular center’s which is two more than the current hospital.

Not every is thrilled. Cathy Eckenrode has lived in her house across the street from the new facility since 2013. “They’re making an eye soar over there” said Eckenrode. She continued “I’m just worried about the traffic. But they are going to put a signal light there so that will help a lot.” On a positive note Eckenrode said her property value will likely go up because of her proximity to the new facility.

“There’s more opportunity for people to have jobs out here” said Kayes explaining how this new hospital will be good for the economy. Kayes said they will bring some employees from the current hospital and add new positions as well.

Officials say it will be a seamless transition from the old hospital to the new one. The shell of the building will be up at the end of the year and the hospital will open in August 2019.