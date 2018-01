CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State police say they investigated 26 separate theft from vehicle incidents in Franklin County last month, and a majority of the cars were left unlocked.

Police are reminding people to lock their vehicles. Purses, wallets, electronics and other valuables should be removed from cars or kept out of view.

Anyone with information on a theft case should call the Chambersburg station at 717-264-5161 or Franklin County Crime Solvers at 717-263-3000.