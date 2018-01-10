Penn National wins mini-casino bid despite gaming expansion lawsuit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After filing a lawsuit against the state’s gambling expansion, Penn National Gaming won the first bid for a mini-casino in Pennsylvania.

Penn National Gaming, owner of the Hollywood Casino in Grantville, won a $50.1 million bid to put a satellite casino within a 15-mile radius of Yoe, in York County.

The company is still suing the state, saying 10 more mini-casinos would cause “significant and unique” harm to Hollywood Casino. Penn National Gaming says it will withdraw its bid if it wins the lawsuit.

“That argues that we have unfairly been singled out to bear the brunt of this increased competition. and that we will be uniquely cannibalized by this scheme,” said Eric Schippers of Penn National Gaming.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control board says the lawsuit did not impact the board’s decision. Penn National Gaming had the highest bid out of four. Its bid makes up half of the $100 million needed to fund part of the state budget. It is unclear if the high bid set a precedent for future mini-casinos.

“It really depends on what locations those bidders might be looking at and their decision-making process as to what they think a winning bid might entail,” said Kevin O’Toole, the board’s executive director.

The next nine mini-casino licenses will be auctioned every other week. They cannot be within a 25-mile radius of a current casino or within a 15-mile radius of other mini-casinos.