Parents confused over Claire’s makeup recall

(WCPO) – Millions of tween girls received gifts from Claire’s stores over the holiday season, and many of those gifts included makeup and lip gloss. If so, you need to know about a recall that a lot of parents still have not heard about.

Cathy Augustine was looking over a breakfast menu with granddaughter Abby. She had just been to Claire’s to return the makeup kit she had bought the second grader for Christmas.

“It really worried me. I just didn’t want her to have anything to do with it,” Augustine said.

The reason for her concern is news that Claire’s has recalled 17 different cosmetics items for possible asbestos contamination. The products include lip gloss, glitter, and kids makeup kits.

“You protect your children and grandchildren, and when I read that this mom had it tested and it had some kind of particles of asbestos in it, I said no,” Augustine said.

The chain issued the recall in the days after Christmas, after a Rhode Island law firm claimed its testing found asbestos in kids cosmetics sold at Claire’s stores in nine different states.

Augustine said there was no alert in the store when she went back.

“I came in and didn’t see any signs,” she said. “That’s not to say there weren’t any, but I didn’t see any signs.”

We checked and did not see any recall notices either, at the register or anywhere else.

For its part, Claire’s said, “the safety of our customers is our top priority. All the cosmetics tested to date are asbestos free, but out of an abundance of caution, additional testing is underway.”

Claire’s says all the makeup it has tested is safe, but it will give refunds to any parents who have recently purchased its kids cosmetics.