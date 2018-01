HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM/AP )– The first mini-casino license will hit the auction block Wednesday.

The minimum bid is $7.5 million and the winning bidder’s chosen location will be unveiled, but it cannot be within 25 miles of a competing casino.

The state’s 11 largest casinos can bid.

The bidding will begin at 10 a.m.

The next license will be auction on January 24.