Northern York County Historical: Upcoming Events!

Are you a history buff? Take a look at some upcoming historical workshops:

Saturday, Feb.10, 2018 “St Valentines Day Dinner Workshop” Enjoy a lovely afternoon by the fire, while learning & observing the basics of Hearth cooking. Be part of preparing some tasty period foods, and enjoy what you have cooked! Limited to 10 tickets. $100.00 per ticket. 10am-2pm

Saturday March 3, 2018 “Food from Literature, Hearth Cooking Workshop” : Spend an afternoon learning the basics of hearth cooking, while enjoying the fruits of your labor. Our menu will be taken from famous period foods from the works of Dickens, Jane Austen and others. This class is a must for the History “Foodie”. Limited to 10 tickets, $100.00, 10am-2 pm

Saturday May 19, 10am-6pm

“Fashion and Firearms”

Enjoy a museum quality display of antique and reproduction fashions from the Collection of April C Thomas, spanning the 18th century through to the 1950’s in the Historic Dill’s Tavern. Across the property in the Dill’s Tavern Wheelwright Shop will be a display of antique and reproduction longrifles and other examples of period firearms and accessories. Experts in both subjects will be on hand to answer any questions and discuss the collections.

Saturday June 9, 2018

Afternoon Tea in the Dill’s Tavern Ballroom

-Enjoy a menu of tasty, in-house made historic tea foods in the ballroom of the historic Dill’s tavern. Sample a variety of period correct tea, learn about tea traditions and wear your finest Hat! Open to all ages, one seating at 2pm, reservations required, limited to 46 seats.