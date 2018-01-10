New: Pa. Farm show features Pa. cider, meatball competition

The Pennsylvania Farm Show continues Wednesday with a brand new meatball showdown, featuring some of the area’s youngest chefs, on the Pa. Preferred Culinary Connections stage. That kicks off at noon.

Also new this year; an exhibit featuring Pa.’s booming hard cider industry. There are nearly 50 cider producers in the state, making it the sixth largest in the nation.

Ali Lanyon and Amanda Peterson spent the morning at the Farm Show complex exploring the new offerings, as well as the highlighting the state’s biggest cash crop: mushrooms.

Watch the videos to learn more.

The Pa. Farm Show continues through Saturday.