Neighbor waives hearing in killing of Spring Grove woman

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man accused of fatally stabbing his 24-year-old neighbor has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Ray W. Heck Sr., 59, waived the hearing before a district judge on Wednesday. By waiving the hearing, Heck does not admit guilt but concedes prosecutors have enough evidence for a trial.

Heck is charged with criminal homicide, burglary, and related counts in the killing of Samantha Stein on Dec. 16. He told investigators he entered Stein’s home to steal property, inadvertently woke her, then cut her with a knife as they scuffled, according to charging documents filed by Southwestern Regional police.

Police said three children under the age of 11 were in the home at the time but were not harmed.

Heck befriended Stein months earlier and said he “hoped for something more than friendship,” but at some point Stein took steps to limit or block communications with Heck, who persisted in contacting her, police said in the complaint.

He remains in York County Prison without bail. A formal arraignment in York County Court is scheduled for Feb. 16.