Ice cream bars recalled over listeria concerns

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Ice cream bars sold at ALDI, Dollar Tree, Giant, Weis and other stores have been recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

The orange cream bars and chocolate-coated vanilla ice cream bars were produced by Fieldbrook Foods Corporation at its plant in Dunkirk, New York, the Food and Drug Administration said. Variety packs that include the two flavors are included in the recall.

No illnesses have been reported.

The recalled ice cream bars have a production date of Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2017, and a “best by” date of Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2018. They were sold at ALDI under the “Sundae Shoppe” brand, at Dollar Tree under the “Party Treat” brand, and under store brands at Giant and Weis.

People who bought the ice cream bars should to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-333-0805, ext. 2270.

