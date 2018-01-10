Hotel coming to Harrisburg International Airport



MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Big changes are coming to Harrisburg International Airport, including a new hotel just a few steps away.

The Marriott Hotel will offer 120 rooms and a small, pub-style restaurant. The airport hopes the hotel will make travel more convenient.

“Having the hotel on the property allows people that additional option to maybe stay overnight,” said Marshall Stevens, deputy executive director of the Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority.

Hotel owners say they also hope to service Penn State Harrisburg students and people traveling to work at the state Capitol. They said it will bring about 40 new jobs to the area when it opens in August.

A new runway and hangar are also under construction.