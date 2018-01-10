Harrisburg native volunteering time to help kids cope with anger and make better decisions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg school teachers and board members along with the administration had a meeting in late 2017

to discuss violence in classrooms. They agreed to form a task force to address some of the concerns and

find solutions to the problems.

Dr. Kevin Dolphin leads a grassroots effort called Breaking The Chainz. Dolphin and several volunteers go into schools

in the district and work with children of all ages. We focus on a lot of issues, including anger management skills, said Dolphin, “We

go over the importance of good decision making.”

Dolphin says he sees what takes place in the schools, and it is not something that can be fixed overnight. “There are times when students

need to be reminded that teachers are there to help them, said Dolphin, “And there are times that teachers don’t understand that there are issues

that kids are dealing with that has an impact on their behavior at school.”

Dolphin says some children see and experience daily traumatic experiences including

poverty and abuse that has a long term impact on their behavior and outlook. Those children grow and and have children of their own,” said Dolphin, “And they pass down

their negative experiences and not realize what they are doing, because they consider it the norm.”

Dolphin says he looks forward to working with children between the ages of 6-18, and he hopes to open up a facility that can focus on helping people of all ages

manage their traumatic experiences.