Harrisburg man guilty of carjacking women at Walmart

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been found guilty of abducting two women from the parking lot of the Walmart store in Swatara Township.

Michael Ortiz, 47, was convicted Tuesday in Dauphin County Court on all charges including kidnapping, robbery, and unlawful restraint regarding an incident on Sept. 30, 2016.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 2.

Ortiz was chased by a security officer after he tried to leave the store with a shopping cart loaded with unpaid merchandise. He jumped in the back seat of a woman’s car, claimed he had a gun, and threatened to kill the woman and her passenger if she didn’t drive him from the store. He also told the women he had something that would infect them with HIV, prosecutors said.

When the driver stopped at a red light, her passenger pulled a legally owned gun from her purse, pointed it at Ortiz, and told him to get out of the car. Ortiz grabbed the gun and struggled with the passenger, but she overpowered him and fired a warning shot.

Ortiz ran off and surrendered to police the next day.

Neither woman was harmed.