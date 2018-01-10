Hanover police seek vehicle in fatal hit-run case

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Hanover early Sunday have released new information and a photograph of a vehicle they’re looking for.

Zachery Rodkey, 29, was struck in the first block of North Railroad Street. Police said Wednesday that Rodkey fell down on the roadway before he was hit around 2:16 a.m.

The striking vehicle is believed to be a minivan or crossover SUV of unknown make and color. The driver did not stop and was last seen traveling south on North Railroad toward Broadway, police said.

Investigators believe a possible witness was driving an unknown-color sedan north on North Railroad just prior to the crash. The witness would have passed the suspected vehicle near or just north of the East Chestnut Street intersection.

Anyone with information about the vehicle in the photo is asked to call Hanover police at 717-637-5575.