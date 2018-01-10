Flooding blocks coastal California freeway

LOS ANGELES (AP) —Flooding and mudslides from a deadly storm has shut down some 30 miles of a major coastal freeway between Northern and Southern California.

The California Highway Patrol says Interstate 101 was closed Tuesday between Ventura and Santa Barbara as water, mud and debris inundated the road.

Capt. Cindy Pontes says crews are working “feverishly” to clear the road but it will take 48 hours or longer to reopen it.

Runoff from heavy rain has washed mud, branches and debris from the foothill and coastal mountain area burned by the Thomas fire. Pontes says a broken water main spilled even more water.

The CHP says at one point early Tuesday, the entire freeway was inundated and the mud was 3 feet deep at the top of a rise.