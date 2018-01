\NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — A home was destroyed after an early morning fire.

Police saw smoke coming from the home along the 500 block of Eutaw Avenue Wednesday morning around 2:44. Fire crews were called to the scene.

An official on scene said firefighters believe the fire started in the laundry room but they don’t why.

The person who lived in the home was not at home when it started and is now staying with family.