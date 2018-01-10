Farm Show highlights aquaculture

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) The Farm show is highlighting aquaculture, an emerging industry in Pennsylvania.

According to National Aquaculture Association, farmed fish can help satisfy the growing worldwide demand for seafood and protect wild populations from depletion.

“A lot of the aquaculture sector in PA is sports fish, like trout. There’s some bass farms that grow for stocking,” said Paul Nickerson of Integrated Agriculture Systems.

The aquaculture exhibit at the Farm Show focuses on aquaponics or the use of fish waste as plant food as a way to naturally filter the waste.