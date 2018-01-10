Ex-school chief seeks to have mischief charges cleared

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A former superintendent of the York Suburban School District has applied for an intervention program to clear her record of vandalism charges.

Michele A. Merkle, 54, applied for the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for first-time offenders with relatively minor charges, a county spokesman said.

Merkle was charged with two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief after police said she deliberately scratched two vehicles in the high school parking lot in September.

Surveillance cameras recorded her placing scratches on both cars, and Merkle admitted to police that she vandalized the vehicles.

Damage was estimated at nearly $3,000.

The charges will be expunged if Merkle successfully completes the ARD program.