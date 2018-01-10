Driver charged after I-81 police chase

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Maryland man is accused of leading troopers on a high-speed chase on Interstate 81 and Route 11 in Franklin County.

Daimion A. Sweeney Jr., 24, is charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless endangerment, and other counts related to the pursuit Tuesday afternoon.

State police said they were looking for a black 2016 Kia Rio with Maryland plates after a man tried to get drugs with a fraudulent prescription at a CVS store in Shippensburg. Troopers from the Carlisle station briefly pursued the Kia then called off the chase.

Troopers from the Chambersburg station spotted the Kia traveling south on I-81 near mile marker 17. They said the driver took off at a high rate of speed and traveled in and out of travel lanes, passed on the shoulder, and committed numerous other violations before they lost sight of the car near the Marion exit.

The pursuit began again in Marion. Troopers there chased the Kia south on Route 11 before it struck a stop sign and road sign and went down an embankment at Frank Road. The driver and a passenger ran away and the car caught fire, police said.

Troopers searched the area and found both men. Sweeney was placed in Franklin County Jail on $250,000 bail. His passenger was released without charges.