Dover coach had sex with student, police say

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – An assistant girls basketball coach at Dover Area High School is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old player on the team.

Aignee N. Freeland, 23, of York, was arrested Wednesday morning on felony counts of institutional sexual assault and unlawful contact with a minor. She was jailed in York County Prison on $100,000 bail and ordered to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Northern York County Regional police said Dover school administrators learned of an inappropriate relationship between Freeland and the student on Dec. 20 and suspended Freeland immediately.

An examination of the student’s phone revealed 18 video calls and numerous text messages with Freeland. The student was then interviewed and told investigators about sexual acts with Freeland at various locations in Dover Borough, Dover Township, and Manchester Township, police said.

The school district said Freeland was not a teacher.

“The community should be aware that once these allegations were made known to the district administration, the coach was removed from her assignment and suspended from participating in school activities,” the district wrote in a statement. “The administration contacted the appropriate local and state authorities and have cooperated in the investigation of these allegations.”

“Furthermore, counseling has been arranged for the students and due to privacy rights afforded the individual, the district nor its representatives cannot release any further details of the matter.”

Police said their investigation continues. Anyone with information should call the department at 717-292-3647 or 717-467-TELL(8355), or email tips@nycrpd.org.