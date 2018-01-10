Clouds increase today, rain on the way late tomorrow through early Saturday

Yesterday brought highs in the mid 40s to Central Pennsylvania and it felt great after 14 straight days below freezing! The sun yesterday was nice too, and more will be on the way to start off this Wednesday. Clouds will quickly thicken, however, ahead of a Midwestern storm that will bring the region warmer temperatures and a soaking rain to close out the work week and start the weekend. Today will bring increasing clouds and temperatures will take a step back from yesterday due to flow from the Atlantic and cold air damming where temperatures “lock in”. Upper 30s will likely be all most backyards can muster later today. Today should also stay dry, although some drizzle could occur tonight as temperatures drop back to around 30 degrees.

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer with highs in the 40s as more clouds and moisture move into the region. Patchy drizzle will set up shop across the region during the day tomorrow with scattered showers and steadier rain moving in after dark. Periods of rain continue on Friday preventing us from enjoying the warmth the day brings. Highs reach the mid 50s on Friday as a big plume of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico brings a solid chance of an inch or more rain. The rain lasts through Saturday morning before the winds pick up and colder air returns for Sunday. At this time, 1-2″ of rain seems possible. Although most bodies of water should be able to handle this amount of rain, there are two things to be concerned about. Small streams and creeks could rise if the rainfall exceeds expectations moving into Saturday morning. Also, without much snow cover, the rivers should be fine…except for the potential for ice jams thanks to the warming temperatures tomorrow and Friday. Ice jams are unpredictable and will need to be monitored over the next couple of days. Short of those minor concerns, flooding seems like a low probability at this time. We will keep you posted through the upcoming weekend!