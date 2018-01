HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Capital Area Transit bus driver Walter “Muss” Hillard has retired after 50 years behind the wheel.

CAT dedicated its newest bus, Big Blue number 1701, the Walter “Muss” Hillard bus in recognition of his service.

Muss served as a soldier in Asia before joining CAT in 1967.

“To me, it felt pretty good because you have to work somewhere, and it was a good job, so I stayed,” he said.

The dedicated bus will be in service for at least the next 12 years.