A pair of goats make a new friend with Alicia Richards at the Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s day 5 of the 2018 Pennsylvania Farm Show, and as the end draws near, there is still plenty of fun and excitement to be had. Watch as our 6 & 11PM anchor Alicia Richards befriends 2 adorable goats at the show!
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s day 5 of the 2018 Pennsylvania Farm Show, and as the end draws near, there is still plenty of fun and excitement to be had. Watch as our 6 & 11PM anchor Alicia Richards befriends 2 adorable goats at the show!
Advertisement
Advertisement