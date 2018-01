HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify three people suspected of stealing frozen shrimp at a Harrisburg-area food store.

Susquehanna Township police released surveillance photos from the Weis Market on Union Deposit Road. They said the trio in the photos acted together and stole multiple bags of frozen shrimp around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lee Tarasi at 717-909-9259, or email ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com.