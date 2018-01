LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster woman is accused of selling alcohol without a license on Craigslist.

State police said the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement responded to an ad for coquito and bought three bottles of the drink from 22-year-old Kassandra M. Orjales.

Coquito is a rum and coconut-based alcoholic drink similar to eggnog.

Orjales was charged with sales of liquor without a license after lab tests confirmed the bottles contained alcohol.