Vietnam veterans awarded commemorative pin

LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Nearly 50 Vietnam era veterans were awarded a commemorative pin and diploma for their years in service.

Dauphin County commissioners, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey’s office, and state Senator John DiSanto partnered to give the veterans a formal thank you.

To receive the pin, veterans needed to have served active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces between February 28, 1961, and May 7, 1975.

“Our Vietnam vets were not given the warm welcome home, and it’s time for America to say thank you and welcome home,” said Bob DeSousa, a Toomey representative.

Veterans were asked to apply for the award through the Dauphin County Office of Veterans Affairs.

