UPMC Pinnacle switches food, custodial vendor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – About 460 employees will be affected when UPMC Pinnacle switches its food and environmental services provider at four local hospitals.

Sodexo, Inc. will close its operations at Harrisburg Hospital, Polyclinic Hospital, Community Hospital, and West Shore Hospital on March 31, according to a layoff notice the company filed with the state Department of Labor and Industry.

After a request for proposals from vendors, UPMC Pinnacle selected Aramark Healthcare as its new food and environmental services provider at all of its hospitals except Hanover, beginning April 1.

“We identified Aramark Healthcare as the partner of choice based on the content of their proposal, their references, prior successes, and their fit with our culture,” UPMC Pinnacle spokeswoman Kelly McCall said in a statement.

McCall said current hourly food service and environmental service employees, both contracted and employed, will be eligible to transition to Aramark.

“Active employees in good standing at the time of the transaction’s close will receive an offer of employment,” McCall said in a statement. “Those details and opportunities are being communicated directly to affected employees.”

“Our current vendors have been great partners, and we thank them for their support and services,” McCall added. “We are focused on making this transition as seamless as possible for patients, employees and our partners.”