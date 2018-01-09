Skip Hop recalls convertible high chairs

By Published:

NEW YORK (WHTM) – Skip Hop is recalling nearly 10,000 convertible high chairs after reports the front legs can detach from the seat.

The company has received 13 reports of the legs detaching, resulting in two reports of bruises to children, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves the charcoal colored Tuo convertible high chair, which can be converted into a toddler chair. The style numbers are 304200 and 304200CN with a date code found on the back of the chair as follows: HH102016, HH11/2016, HH3/2017 and HH4/2017.

The chairs were sold at Babies ”R” Us, Buy Buy Baby, Target, Kohls, and other stores from December 2016 through September 2017 for about $160.

The safety commission said people should stop using the recalled chairs and contact Skip Hop for a free replacement.

