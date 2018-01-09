Residents withdraw complaint against York mayor

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Six residents seeking to bar York’s new mayor from holding the office have withdrawn their complaint.

The residents said Michael Helfrich’s 1991 felony drug conviction made him ineligible to hold the job. An attorney who filed the complaint did not say why it was withdrawn.

Helfrich pleaded guilty to drug possession after he was arrested with a man carrying psychedelic drugs. He spent 45 days in county prison.

A judge previously ruled the crime didn’t bar Helfrich from serving when he was elected as a city councilman in 2011.