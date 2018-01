LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon man is accused of injuring an infant while throwing punches at the child’s mother.

Yavet Torres-Bermudez, 20, is charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, and endangering the welfare of children.

City police say Torres-Bermudez on Monday punched the 18-year-old woman several times, causing facial injuries. The punch that struck the infant caused a bruise to its right eye.

Torres-Bermudez was jailed in the county prison on $25,000 bail.