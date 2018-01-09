Penn State sophomore found dead in residence hall

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State officials say there was a student death Monday evening in a University residence hall room in Eastview Terrace. According to a statement from Penn State’s Media Relations, William Denton was a 19-year-old sophomore studying health policy/administration.

His body was found dead in his residence hall room by University Police who were conducting a “wellness check” at the request of William’s family.

The University says it offering it’s deepest sympathy to William’s family and friends during a time of great sadness and loss.

An autopsy is being performed by the Centre County Coroner to determine a cause of death. No foul play is suspected. University police are continuing the investigation.