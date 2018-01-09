Penn State settles suit over alleged Sandusky abuse in 2007

MARK SCOLFORO, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Jerry Sandusky
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2015, file photo, former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky arrives for an appeal hearing at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pa. Sandusky lost a bid Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, for a new trial and a second chance to convince a jury he is innocent of the child sexual abuse charges that landed him in state prison to serve a lengthy sentence. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Penn State has settled a lawsuit by a man who claimed former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky molested him in 2007, when he was about 14 years old.

The settlement notice posted Monday on the Philadelphia courts website was confirmed by a lawyer for the plaintiff, called John Doe in case documents.

It had been scheduled for trial in late February.

A Penn State spokeswoman says there’s one pending civil case left related to Sandusky abuse allegations, a Philadelphia lawsuit filed under the name Jack Doe.

Penn State and a lawyer for John Doe declined to immediately comment.

The university has paid more than $109 million to settle Sandusky abuse claims by at least 35 people.

Sandusky is serving a state prison sentence for child sexual abuse and is appealing.

